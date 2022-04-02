There are four seasonal Navaratris, but Chaitra and Sharada Navaratri are the most observed ones, and the long awaited ten day sand nine night festival has arrived. From 2nd April till the 11th April this festival is celebrated across India worshiping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Here are some wishes to send to your family and friends this Chaitra Navratra 2022.

Let us pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness

That they protect you from all wrong doings and grant all of your wishes

Goddess Durga is the embodiment of shakti who has overcome the evils of the world .

May this Navratri everyone uses her blessings and power

May you have the best of time, celebrations and success in life this year. Best Wishes for a joyous Navratri with lots joy, happiness and peace.

Happy Navatrai to all the followers of Ma Durga. Enjoy the festival and feel the eternal energy of Goddess Durga.

May Mata Rani illuminate your life with countless blessings,

Happy Navratri!

May you find all the delights of life,

May your all dreams come true.

I wish you Happy Happy Navratri.

My Wishes, May Mata Bless You And Your Family, And Fill Your Home With Happiness And Prosperity

May this Navratri be as bright as ever Its time to celebrate sing and dance May Maa bless you in every way May you get your perfect chance. Happy Navratri

May Goddess Durga give prosperous to you and to your family. May her blessings be always with you.

Feast and have fun

The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you. Happy Navratri

May this Navratri brighten up your life

With joy, wealth, and good health.

Wishing you a Happy Navratri.

“Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength – to freedom finally!” – Munindr