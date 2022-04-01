Chaitra Navratri 2022: Puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, and mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2022 is around the table. The nine-day festival begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. If you will dig a little deeper then you will find that Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, so from here the name is given Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is popularly celebrated in northern India while in the south Gudi Padwa is celebrated.

This year, it begins on April 2 and ends on April 10. Each of the nine days is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival is Rama Navami, which is on April 10.

Muhurat of Chaitra Navratri 2022

The season starts with Ghatasthapna, which is the invocation of Goddess Shakti. This year the special muhurat for Ghatasthapna is between 06.10 am – 08:31 am.

Samagri for Chaitra Navratri 2022

The essentials for the puja are a clay pot, clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, a clay/brass pitcher, Ganagajal, sacred thread, betel nuts, some coins, five leaves of Ashoka or mango tree, raw/unbroken rice, unpeeled coconut, flowers, durva grass, some red cloth to wrap the coconut, and a lid to cover the clay pot.

Vidhi for puja

Firstly the grains are sown in the clay pot and the rest of the ingredients are added to it.

Then the sacred thread is tied around the neck of the pot and after wrapping the red cloth around the coconut, the thread is used to fasten the wrap. The coconut is then placed in the centre of the pot.

Then Puja is done to invoke the goddess, which starts with the lamp offering and later, dhoop sticks are offered to the Kalash, succeeded by incense and flowers.

Mantra for Chaitra Navratri 2022

There are various mantras of Devi Durga that can help you get her blessings and if one chants these during the divine 9-day festival (Navratri) of the goddess, then it is believed to be even more auspicious.

Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhika

Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute

Meaning: The one who bestows auspiciousness on one and all, the one who accomplishes all objectives, to the mother of the three worlds, O Gauri, I bow again and again to you.

Benefits: By regularly chanting this mantra, one can accomplish all the four objectives of life – Dharma (dutybound living), Artha (wealth), Kama (desires) and Moksha (liberation).

Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

Meaning: OM. You exist in everything, you possess infinite powers. Devi, please protect us from all fears, we salute you, O Durga Devi.

Benefit: Chanting this powerful mantra that will help us eliminate fear, our most dreaded enemy.