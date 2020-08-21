Young 23-year-old Mohit Verma, from Rohtak, currently a Delhiite, has exemplified how success need not be restricted to stereotypes. A fair measure of passion, creativity, sound technical knowledge and a feel of the audience preferences is what it took for Mohit to emerge today as one of the most sought after and followed Technical blogger and fashion influencer.

Armed with a B.Tech (Mech) degree and the burning desire to set up his blogs, he ventured into writing on technovative trends. He covered technology in all its innovative and creative aspects which led him to create The Techgram in 2016, a news & technology blog and Gramist his lifestyle travel blog. He then went on to put up exciting and innovative content on his Instagram account – itz_mohit-verma, which became a resounding success and garnered him a massive follower base. Mohit started his tech blog journey by writing articles on the latest mobile phones launched in the country and then graduated cover the latest gadgets and gizmos. His fashion blog includes the latest pictures and trends in the world of fashion. The content on all his social media platforms very soon earned him the coveted title of a social media influencer at a very young age. He has a keen interest in photography and clicks with ease and professionalism. To add to his accomplishments are big brand names like Amazon, Nissan, Limeroad, Asus, Samsung and many more, with whom he has collaborated.

Mohit is currently working in a digital marketing firm and utilizes his after office hours to fuel his blogs with innovative and exciting content. Mohit’s professional journey establishes the breaking of stereotypes and the amalgamation of two distinct fields for creating a significant success story!