Haryana: Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Rohtak

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night, an official statement said.

National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:26 pm at a depth of five kilometres.

Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology said,” Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 23:26:55 IST, Latitude: 28.86 and Longitude: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 7km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana.”

Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres.

