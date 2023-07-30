Haryana’s CM flying squad, CID bust illegal liquor business in Rohtak

In a joint raid conducted by Haryana’s Chief Minister flying squad and Crime Investigation Department (CID) at a residence in Rohtak, country and English liquor bottles were recovered in connection with illegal liquor business, according to the excise department.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, was taken into custody, said the excise department. “A raid was conducted jointly by the CM flying squad and CID at the residence of Ravi Kumar. After conducting raids, we recovered bottles of country and English liquors”, said Pradeep Kumar, Inspector, Excise Department.

Further, Kumar said, “The accused has been taken into custody. We have also informed the police”.

Further details are awaited.