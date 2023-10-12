In Rohtak, Yogi Adityanath says Santana Dharma guarantees peace in world

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, said Sanatan Dharma guarantees peace in the world. He also said “India’s saints are ready to face every challenge” that comes their way, and “they never run away” when it comes to engaging in works of public welfare.

Yogi said this while addressing thousands of saints from across the country at Baba Mastnath Math in Rohtak, Haryana during the consecration of Brahmalin Mahant Shri Chandnathji Yogi, on Thursday. The chief minister said the saints’ only aim is the welfare of the people and are helping realize the government’s resolve of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” by spreading awareness from village to village.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Maharaj, and Mahant Baba Balaknath of Baba Mastnath Math were among the prominent Hindu religious figures present in the event.

In his address, the chief minister said, “The Nath sect is the carrier of India’s Sanatan Dharma. To reach the essence of Sanatan Dharma, our sects, methods of worship, traditions, and beliefs have been truly dedicated. The paths may be different, but the destination is the same, and this destination is the re-establishment of the eternal truth of Sanatan Dharma through united and strong efforts.”

Yogi also talked about the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, which is under construction now. He said, “Those who did not believe in Sanatan Dharma used to run away just at the mention of the name of the Sri Ram temple, but those who had faith in Sanatan Dharma had supported their actions,” adding, “What was once deemed impossible for people, the new India has made it possible.”

Then the UP chief minister, while indicating the wars and conflicts the world is grappling with at this moment, said, “There is turmoil around the world, but the guarantee of world peace lies only in Sanatan Dharma and India.”

He further mentioned that in times of global crises, every nation, every religious follower, and every distressed person is looking towards India with hope. They believe that India will support them, he remarked. He emphasized that the Rohtak event strengthens that mission. “This is the place of practice for the holy saints of the Nath sect. Mahant Balaknath Yogi is carrying forward the resolutions of Baba Chandanath Ji with dedication and foresight, which is commendable and praiseworthy,” he said.

Praising Indian saints and their work, Yogi said, “From north to south and east to west, India continues to establish itself as ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ with full strength, and behind this are our revered saints, who are spreading awareness from village to village.” He also said the saints dedicate themselves entirely to the worship of their deity and the restoration of Sanatan Dharma.