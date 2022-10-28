Youth murdered for opposing inappropriate remarks on his female friend

A youth was murdered in North West Delhi, for opposing inappropriate remarks made by the accused on his female friend. The incident is said to have occurred in the Adarsh Nagar area on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Sabir, 20, resident of Lal Bagh area, police said.

A case was registered in the matter under relevant sections and the accused Arman, 21, involved in the crime has been arrested. Police have also recovered the knife used in the commission of the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West Delhi, Usha Rangnani said that a PCR call was received on October 27 at about 9 pm at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding the stabbing incident near Lal Bagh area, Azadpur.

Immediately, a police team reached the spot and injured Sabir was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The DCP said that as the crime was committed at an abandoned street where there was no CCTV footage, it was a completely blind case. Two dedicated teams led by Inspector Shailender Singh Jaakhar were formed under the supervision of ACP, Jahangirpuri, Tilak Chand Bist.

“The persistent efforts led to the apprehension of the accused Arman, a resident of Azadpur Village,” she said.

During sustained investigation, the accused disclosed that he had a heated argument with the deceased, when he passed some remarks to the female friend of the deceased.

During the argument he stabbed the deceased with a knife and fled the spot. Further investigation in the case is in progress.