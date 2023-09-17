Yogi government to install over 30,000 solar pumps in Uttar Pradesh

With a special focus on providing clean energy options to meet the growing energy needs of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government, in line with the intentions of the chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, has set a target to install over 30,000 solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps by spending Rs 434 crore under the PM KUSUM Yojana in the current financial year. Out of the total allocation, the state and central government’s shares would be Rs 217.84 crore and Rs 217.09 crore respectively.

The responsibility of implementing this action plan in the state has been given to the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA), through which a clean energy-based irrigation system will be provided to the farmers of 75 districts through surface and submersible pump installation.

According to the Union new and renewable energy ministry’s guidelines, 60 per cent of the benchmark cost of the installation of standalone solar pumps of different capacities up to 7.5 horsepower will be provided as grant, 30 per cent each of which will be borne by the Centre and the state.

Farmers who are interested in installing standalone solar pumps through the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund can deposit the necessary farmer’s share by obtaining a loan from a bank at the same time. The state and central governments will contribute 3 per cent each of the total interest rebate of 6 per cent on this.

The installation of these pumps will assist farmers in adopting solar-powered irrigation, offering them an affordable and eco-friendly energy source. This move represents a substantial contribution to environmental preservation, mitigation of climate threat and reduction of carbon emissions in the region. Simultaneously, it will lead to reduced irrigation costs as farmers would rely less on conventional electricity and diesel for their operations.

According to the recently approved revised action plan, UPNEDA will assist in the installation of various solar pumps, including 1800W 2HP DC and AC surface and submersible pumps, 3000W 3HP DC and AC submersible pumps, 4800W 5HP AC submersible pumps, 6750 W 7.5HP AC submersible pumps, and 9000W 10HP AC submersible pumps.

To take advantage of this scheme, interested individuals must register on the UP agriculture department’s website, www.upagriculture.com. Following registration, farmers should select the pump specifications and categories for which they wish to apply for eligibility.

Subsequently, the allocation of tokens to farmers will commence. The allocation will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. During the application process, farmers will be required to make an online payment of Rs 5,000 as a token deposit. Subsidies for the installation of solar pumps will be provided to farmers according to the allocated targets for all districts.