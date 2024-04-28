Samajwadi Party has conceded defeat even before polls are over: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Samajwadi Party seems to have conceded defeat even before the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

“The frequent shuffling of candidates by the Samajwadi Party indicates that the party acknowledges its impending defeat even before the conclusion of the elections,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said that those who dare to challenge divine power are destined to fail, adding that the SP has made a mockery of the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the Congress manifesto while addressing a public meeting at Bilsi in Badaun, the Chief Minister said, “The Congress is pursuing hidden agendas against the nation. While former Prime Ministers hesitated to visit Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first to witness the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in his magnificent temple after 500 years.”

He also urged people to support the BJP candidate and party’s regional president Durvijay Shakya in the ensuing elections.

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, CM Yogi remarked, “It appears that the chacha (uncle) realised it was time to step back, while the bhatija (nephew) stumbled even before the race began. This trend by the SP is evident in Shahjahanpur, Rampur, and Meerut. However, the public is well aware of these tactics and won’t be swayed by them.”

SP general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav’s son Aditya is contesting the polls in Badaun.

Yogi stated that with the connection of the Ganga Expressway, this region is becoming a part of the industrial development process. Before 2014, terrorist activities in India were celebrated in Pakistan, with the Indian government maintaining silence. Today, even if a firecracker goes off in Pakistan, it starts giving explanations because it knows well when and where a surgical strike might occur, Yogi added.

“Currently, the country is achieving new milestones in security and prosperity marked by the construction of highways, expressways, and overall development. A series of welfare schemes for the poor is available to the public,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister stated that previous governments played with faith. People from the Congress used to say that Ram and Krishna never existed. Today, after 500 years, the anticipation has ended, and Ram Lalla is now seated in his magnificent temple.

“We will honour revered figures and beliefs in every district. We have started with Kashi and Ayodhya, and after Braj, Badaun is also on the list,” he pointed out.

CM Yogi cautioned people against the Congress, SP, and the BSP, alleging that they harbour a hidden agenda against India. “They are planning to tamper with the reservation system for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the backward class, and are plotting to impose an inheritance tax on your property after conducting surveys,” he stated.

Yogi remarked, “We have tackled the mafia and goons. The SP did not utter a single word of condolence on the death of former chief minister Kalyan Singh but visited the home of a mafia to read Fatiha upon his death.” He emphasised the importance of casting votes for a self-reliant and developed India.