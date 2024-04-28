Kevin Pietersen becomes a fan of Yogi, thanks to Lucknow Airport

Kevin Pietersen, the explosive English cricketer of South African origin, has become the latest fan of the development works of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pietersen, who visited Lucknow, was impressed by the new terminal of the busiest and the largest airport of the world here.

The cricketer, who reached Lucknow for IPL 2024, described the new terminal of the Lucknow Airport as world-class and said he has never seen such a beautiful airport terminal till date. He credited CM Yogi for this feat.

Sharing his picture at the Lucknow Airport on social media platform X, he tagged CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kevin Pietersen, who is famous for his aggressive batting in cricket, has traveled the world over, but the beauty of the Lucknow Airport won his heart. He was impressed by the beauty and the facilities of the new terminal of airport.

In his X post, Pietersen wrote: “The ‘Street of Flowers’ in the new airport terminal of Lucknow is truly world-class. What a wonderful work everyone has done together for this beautiful state of Uttar Pradesh. I am sure that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be thanked for this. But we should be very proud. India is progressing rapidly.”

The new terminal of the airport is not only beautiful but also has more capacity. The third terminal of the Lucknow Airport started functioning from March itself, which has an annual capacity of 80 lakh passengers. Currently, four international airports are in operation in Uttar Pradesh and 11 domestic airports are also operating. Six airports are being constructed at a rapid pace.

It is clearly evident from Peterson’s post that he is very happy and impressed with the development and beauty of Uttar Pradesh. It is known that the home ground of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants is in Lucknow. The distance from the airport to the stadium is just a few kilometers. In such a situation, all the players and support staff have to visit Lucknow regularly. Now there is a lot of hustle and bustle at Lucknow Airport during IPL matches.