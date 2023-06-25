Yogi congratulates PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile,’ the highest state honor of Egypt.
Taking to twitter, the Chief Minister wrote: “Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the highest state honor of Egypt ‘Order of the Nile’ is a matter of pride for all Indians.This award is a symbol of the increasing prestige of ‘New India’ on the world stage as well as the increasing acceptance of the Prime Minister as a ‘world statesman’.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour of America and reached Egypt’s capital Cairo on Saturday where Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presented this highest honor to him.