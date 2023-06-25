Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Yogi congratulates PM Modi

Yogi congratulates PM Modi

Honouring of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects his increasing acceptance as a world leader: UP CM

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | June 25, 2023 8:40 pm

Rajnath Singh, unparalleled Jodi, Yogi Adityanath

Photo: IANS

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile,’ the highest state honor of Egypt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour of America and reached Egypt’s capital Cairo on Saturday where Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presented this highest honor to him.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PM Modi concludes State visit to Egypt, emplanes for India
Yogi inspects ongoing development works in Vrindavan
Who are Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, Egyptian Yoga instructors who met PM Modi?

Advertisement