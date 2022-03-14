Yogi Adityanath seeks President Kovind’s blessing ahead of ministry formation in UP

Caretaker Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath today called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Adityanath, who had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders yesterday, sought the blessings of the President during the courtesy call on the latter.

Earlier today, Adityanath had met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

After the meeting, Gadkari tweeted: “Met Yogi Adityanath ji today at Delhi residence. This year’s Uttar Pradesh election was historic, people have put their stamp on the development in Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Yogi ji.”

He said; “I am sure that the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh will stand the test of the people. Congratulations and best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh and all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.”

Adityanath discussed with the BJP leaders the contours of the new ministry to be installed in the state under his leadership.