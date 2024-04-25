BJP and NDA anticipate strong lead in UP’s second phase of LS polls: BJP

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have set their sights on a significant lead in Uttar Pradesh’s electoral battleground.

The BJP and its alliance partners are exuding confidence of gaining a smooth victory on all the eight seats going to polls in UP in the second phase scheduled for tomorrow.

From the NDA, seven BJP candidates and one RLD candidate are contesting on these seats. The BJP candidates are contesting from Amroha, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura while the RLD candidate is representing NDA in Baghpat.

What is noteworthy is the intense campaign trail of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in support of these candidates.

During these rallies and public gatherings, Yogi urged individuals who are benefiting from both Central and state government initiatives to cast their votes with enthusiasm. Various schemes, ranging from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to sugarcane price payments, have been emphasized, including numerous others like PM SVANidhi Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana, which directly benefit the general public.

BJP leaders claimed here on Thursday that considering these 8 Lok Sabha seats, a large number of people have benefited from the schemes initiated for farmers. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, funds have been transferred to the accounts of 17,76,105 farmers. Except for Mathura, payments totaling Rs. 58,576.94 crore have been made to farmers on the remaining seven Lok Sabha seats.

Under the Pradhan Mantri/Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1,30,811 houses have been distributed in these 8 seats. A large number of this allocation was included in Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Not only this, a total of 11,44,391 toilets have been constructed in these 8 Lok Sabha constituencies, including individual and community toilets.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government has fostered self-reliance among its citizens through initiatives such as pensions for the destitute, old age, and the differently-abled. Across these 8 constituencies, 3,04,794 women are receiving benefits from the Destitute Women Pension scheme, receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 1000. Likewise, 4,31,116 elderly individuals are also benefiting from the Elderly Pension program provided by the government in these areas.

Additionally, 90,420 Divyangjans are receiving Disability Pension. Apart from this, mass marriages of 23,545 daughters have been conducted in these 8 Lok Sabha seats. Likewise, 1,58,447 daughters have benefited from the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, under which financial assistance is provided at various stages from the birth of the daughter to her graduation. Until recently, this scheme provided a total of Rs 15,000, which has recently been increased to Rs 25,000 by the UP government.

The BJP leaders further claim that in addition to this, the efforts of the Yogi government in these 8 seats have resulted in the successful opening of bank accounts for 65,13,996 people under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Similarly, 45,52,134 people have been issued Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards while 45,53,989 ration cardholders are benefiting from the free ration scheme in these 8 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Along with this, under the PM SVANidhi Yojana, 2,32,981 street vendors have been provided the facility of loan without guarantee. Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 12,02,163 women have been given free gas connections.