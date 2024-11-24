Will not contest by-elections till EC prevents irregularities: Mayawati

Expressing her first reaction after the loss of the party in Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections and Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) supremo Mayawati alleged wild-scale rigging in these elections and announced that her party would not contest any bypolls till Election Commission prevents irregularities.

In a statement here on Sunday, the BSP chief has alleged rigging in the elections and said that unless the Election Commission takes strict steps to stop it, her party will not contest any by-election in the country.

She also said that the party will contest the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections with full strength.

Regarding the voting held this time in the by-elections for 9 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and the results that came yesterday, Mayawati said,”There is a general discussion among the people that earlier in the country, people had misused power to win elections through ballot paper. Now this work is also being done through EVMs, which is a matter of great concern for democracy.”

She further said that ,”A lot of voices were raised regarding irregularities even in the elections held in Maharashtra. This is also a big alarm bell for our country and democracy. In such a situation, our party has now decided that unless strict steps are taken by the Election Commission of the country to stop the casting of fake votes in the country, our party will not contest any by-election in the country. The party will fight with full strength in the general elections”.

Mayawati admitted that, “There is some protection in the general elections because the government machinery does not have much pressure and fear on the public due to the threat of change of power. Therefore the BSP will contest general elections in the country.”

After a long time, the BSP had participated in the by-elections in UP and other states but it could not get any support from the voters.