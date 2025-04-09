Mayawati slams Yogi govt over rising crimes in UP, blames poor law and order

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the rising incidents of crimes in the state.

Citing the killing of three people from the same family after a minor dispute in Fatehpur, she said in a social media post on Wednesday, “Murders are happening in the state over small matters. This is the result of the deteriorating law and order in the state.”

Advertisement

Mayawati said, “People are being exploited and harassed in Uttar Pradesh every day. In Fatehpur, three members of the same family were killed over a minor issue. This has triggered panic among the public. The government should take strict action against the culprits and ensure timely justice for the victims’ family.”

Advertisement

The BSP chief further said that the government should look into the reasons behind the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Demanding timely justice for the family of the deceased, she warned the state government against turning a blind eye to the prevailing law and order issues, emphasising that such negligence could lead to serious trouble in the future.

District Vice President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Pappu Singh (50), his son Abhay (22), and brother Pinku Singh (45) were shot dead in Akhari village of Fatehpur district on Tuesday morning following a petty dispute over removing a tractor from the road.

The incident occurred in Akhari village under the Hathgam police station, 60 km from the district headquarters.

Police have registered a case in this regard against six named and two unnamed accused, including Suresh Kumar Singh. The two families have been rivals since the village Pradhan elections, in which Pappu Singh’s mother was elected Pradhan after defeating a candidate from Suresh’s family.

The Fatehpur police arrested Piyush Singh and Sajjan Singh, who had been absconding, following a brief encounter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities initiated strict action in the Fatehpur triple murder case, using a bulldozer to demolish a closet constructed outside the house of the accused.