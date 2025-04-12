Army JCO killed in gunfight with Pak militants in Akhnoor sector

An Indian Army’s junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in a gunfight with Pakistan backed terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector during the early hours of Saturday. The JCO and his team foiled the infiltration bid during which he suffered critical injuries.

The martyred JCO has been identified as Subedar Kuldeep Chand of the 9 Punjab.

On the other hand, two more Pakistani terrorists have been killed in a separate ongoing firefight in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said on X; “Subedar Kuldeep Chand laid down his life while gallantly leading a Counter Infiltration operation along the LoC in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani. His team’s valour and Sub Kuldeep’s ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists”

In a post on X, the Northern Army Commander Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar and all ranks of the Northern Command saluted the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand. “Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief”, the Army said.

The infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists came only two days after the Indian and Pakistan Armies in a brigade commander-level flag meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh meeting point along the LoC in Poonch on Thursday discussed measures to maintain the sanctity of the LoC and maintain peace between the two sides.

However, defying the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan Army and other agencies were trying to push in heavily armed terrorists into India across the LoC and the international border.

Numerous ceasefire violations and infiltration bids have been made during the current year. Two Indian soldiers, including Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion planted by terrorists along the LoC in the Akhnoor sector on 11 February.

Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps said that despite bad weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing operations at Chatroo in Kishtwar.

“A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered.

Operations are in progress”.

One Pakistani terrorist was gunned down on Friday at Chatroo in the forest area where the Army, CRPF and J&K Police launched a joint operation against the hiding terrorists on 9 April.