Mayawati hit out at Congress for its resolution in Ahmedabad convention

While welcoming the Supreme Court ‘s ruling on the role of Tamil Nadu governor, BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at Congress for its alleged unreliable attitude even during their national convention in Ahmedabad.

In a series of posts on social media, Mayawati wrote on Wednesday evening, “In the Ahmedabad session of the Congress party, their resolution, especially on BJP’s ‘pseudo-nationalism’ and the proposal about Dalit and backward Bahujan-interest, still suffer through tricking and unreliable thinking. The attitude of the Congress had always tricked in the matter of implementing reservation for these sections and giving other welfare through Constitutional guarantees”.

“Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s resignation from the post of law minister for not giving reservation and implementation of OBC society through Section 340 and then the BSP’s important role in providing reservation to them. But on the other hand the Congress, BJP’s anti-reservation attitude is well known in the public forum.”

“In fact, from honouring Babasaheb with Bharat Ratna and the attitude of Congress, BJP, SP, etc. towards crores of his followers was always casteist and anti-Bahujan, due to which BSP was formed for liberation. But now the politics of deceit and cheating is being done for the sake of votes of these classes by these opportunistic parties,” she added.

On the SC ruling on the TN governor, the BSP chief said her party welcomes the decision given by the Supreme Court yesterday to curb the arbitrariness of the governors and the politically malicious role of the Raj Bhavan.

“It is expected that Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s humanitarian and welfare based Constitution and democracy of the country will definitely be strengthened by such verdicts,” she added.