As BJP, AIADMK reunite, Stalin calls their alliance “treacherous”

“The AIADMK-BJP alliance is an alliance of defeat. The people of Tamil Nadu are the ones who repeatedly handed down this defeat. Despite that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attempted to revive this failed alliance. NaduThe press briefing given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai yesterday was unworthy of the position he holds. Though it is his choice to confirm the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he did not clarify why this alliance was formed or what ideological foundation it stands on. Instead, he vaguely claimed they would work on forming a common minimum programme,” Stalin said.

He sought clarity from the AIADMK, saying the party claimed to oppose the NEET exam, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy, and the Waqf Act. “Are any of these issues part of their so-called ‘minimum programme”? the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister asked.

Accusing the AIADMK leader Palaniswami of mortgaging Tamil Nadu’s self-esteem and rights to Delhi, Stalin said he brought ruin upon the state.

“On the other hand, the power-hungry AIADMK-BJP alliance stands in direct opposition to these ideals. No one has forgotten that Palaniswami, driven by a desire for position, mortgaged Tamil Nadu’s self-respect and rights to Delhi and brought ruin upon the state,” he added.

Referring to the late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa’s conviction in disproportionate assets case, Stalin took a swipe at Amit Shah, saying it was “laughable” that he would speak about corruption while sharing a stage with AIADMK leaders.

“For the Home Minister to speak about corruption while standing on a stage that declared an alliance with the AIADMK is laughable to the people of Tamil Nadu. It was due to corruption that Jayalalithaa had to step down twice as Chief Minister. She was sentenced to four years in prison in the disproportionate assets case by the Special Court in Bengaluru. Is ‘corruption’ the word to be used while forming an alliance with her party?” the Tamil Nadu CM asked.

Meanwhile, reacting to Stalin’s criticism, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the DMK has sensed defeat and therefore questioning the bases of their alliance with the BJP.