BJP demands NIA probe into Murshidabad violence over Waqf Act

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the vandalism incidents at railways stations in Murshidabad during the recent anti-Waqf Act protests.

Adhikari pointed out that Murshidabad shares its borders with Bangladesh and there is potential for such violent protests to escalate given the presence of radical outfits like the Population Front of India (PFI) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the district.

Asserting that the NIA was best suited to conduct a thorough, impartial, and swift investigation, the Leader of Opposition said the move would help expose the real masterminds behind the violent protests.

His demand of an NIA probe came after violence broke out in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad during a protest over the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad, Malda, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. The protesters resorted to arson, and stone-pelting and blocked road at several places.

The police have arrested more than 110 individuals who were allegedly involved in the violence and raids are being carried out across the violence-hit districts to nab the remaining accused. According to the police, around 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president and Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of trying to “create a

Bangaldesh here” by threatening Hindus. He also alleged police inaction against those involved in the violence on directions of the Bengal CM.

“The police are doing nothing and are keeping quiet in Mamata Banerjee’s directions. She is trying to create a Bangladesh here by threatening Hindus, but Hindus have always fought, and it will continue that. We are in contact with Delhi, and the (Union) Home Minister is aware of everything,” Majumdar he told a news channel.

