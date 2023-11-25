Wife kills husband with a punch for not taking her to Dubai to celebrate birthday

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man from Pune lost his life when his wife hit him in the nose because he wouldn’t take her to Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

The incident happened on Friday at the couple’s residence in Pune’s Wanavdi neighbourhood. It is housed in a fancy residential complex.

Six years ago, the victim—identified as Nikhil Khanna, a businessman in the construction industry—married Renuka, 38, out of love.

A senior police officer at the Wanavdi Police station stated, “Friday afternoon was the time of the incident. The pair reportedly got into an argument when Nikhil neglected to take Renuka to Dubai for her birthday celebration and failed to buy her pricey presents for both her birthday and anniversary, according to the results of the initial inquiry. Renuka was also angry with Nikhil for not responding favourably to her request to visit Delhi to attend some relatives’ birthday celebrations.”

The cops said, “Renuka struck Nikhil in the face during the altercation. Nikhil fractured many teeth and cracked his nose with the force of the strike. Nikhil went unconscious while bleeding profusely.”

In the meantime, Renuka has been detained by the police pending further inquiry after they filed a complaint against her under IPC Section 302.