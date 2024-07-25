Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall forces release of water from Khadakwasla Dam-Pune, heavy rains in Mumbai

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday.

As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.

Earlier on Thursday, at 4 a.m., water was released at a speed of 27203 cusecs. An alert has been issued to the residents living along the riverbanks to be careful.

Additionally, due to heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday night, water entered the houses and buildings located in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas.

The Pune Fire Department has brought boats to evacuate the people from the residences.

Additionally, the District Information Office has also predicted gusty winds at the rate of 50 to 60 km per hour likely to occur in isolated places over Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and moderate ran in Kolhapur and the Ghat areas of Pune in the next three hours.

Orders have been given by District Magistrate Suhas Diwas to keep the schools in Pune closed as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli and the Khadakwasla areas. Advisories have also been issued to the public to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary

Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, an orange alert has also been issued in the state warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 26 to July 27 in Maharashtra. An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region.

On Thursday the Brihan Mumbai Metropolitan Council (BMC) said that on Thursday and Friday, there would be moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely.

On Thursday High Tide is expected at 2:51 PM. Mumbai city and suburbs are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rains and heavy rains at some places. Meanwhile, gusty winds with a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour are likely to occur at times.