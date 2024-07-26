Rains hit Mumbai airport operations with runway closures, diversions

Toxic Air
Air pollution in ten Indian cities assumed alarming proportions and was linked to deaths of 33,000 people every year between 2008 and 2019, a study published on 6 July 2024 in the Lancet Planetary Health Journal points out.
Following adverse weather conditions, the CSMIA runway was closed from 8.32 a.m. to 8.43 a.m. (11 minutes) and again from 10.36 a.m. to 10.55 a.m. (19 minutes).
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday hit normal operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with runway suspensions and flight diversions or cancellations, officials said.
Following adverse weather conditions, the CSMIA runway was closed from 8.32 a.m. to 8.43 a.m. (11 minutes) and again from 10.36 a.m. to 10.55 a.m. (19 minutes).
The reasons were adverse weather in heavy rains with low visibility of between 300-500 metres.
Advertisement
This led to the cancellations of at least five arrivals plus five cancellations of departing IndiGo flights, besides one outgoing flight of Air India.
At least 10 other flights were diverted to places like Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Indore, and Goa (MOPA), but all returned to Mumbai later in the evening as the weather conditions improved.
Advertisement