Wife of Haryana DSP killed by mining mafia gets Rs 65 lakh cheque

Haryana Additional Director General of Police, Ambala Range, Shrikant Jadhav, on Thursday, handed over a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to Kaushalya Devi, wife of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was crushed to death during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh.

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased DSP, Jadhav said Singh would be long remembered for his exemplary courage and professional commitment to the police department. He also assured the grieved family members that the Haryana Police would provide all possible assistance to the family as per the welfare schemes of the department.

The financial assistance is given to the dependent under an agreement of accidental death insurance cover where the salary account is maintained with the HDFC bank.

Accompanied by two policemen, a driver and a gunman, the DSP, Tauru (Mewat), Singh had gone to Nuh to investigate an incident of illegal mining on 19 July.

When he spotted a suspicious dumper and signaled it to stop, the driver sped and tried to run the men over. The driver and the gunman jumped to save their lives, but the DSP was hit. Singh was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Singh was recruited as assistant-sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994. He was currently posted as DSP, Tauru, and was to retire in four months. He was a native of Sarangpur village in Hisar and currently lived with his family in Kurukshetra.