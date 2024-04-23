44 pc more challans issued against mining mafias in Himachal Pradesh

Adopting ‘zero tolerance’ policy against the mining mafia in Himachal Pradesh, the state police has issued 3028 challans, which is 44 increase against the previous year.

An official of the Police Department said that up to 21 April this year, out of the 3028 challans, a fine of Rs 1,73,33,245 was collected which also witnessed an increase of 39.8 per cent from the violators by compounding 2480 challans, while the remaining 548 challans have been sent to the courts.

He further said that the police have also seized 256 vehicles involved in illegal mining and 14 cases of illegal mining have been registered.

Seven cases of mining mafia have been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further action, in which property worth Rs 11.05 crore is involved, said the police official.

Of the 3028 challans, the highest number of challans 995 were issued in Chamba district, followed by 563 in Kangra district including 257 in Nurpur and 316 in Sirmaur district.

“Continuously taking strict action against the illegal mining mafia, police have further intensified its efforts to curb mineral smuggling by thoroughly checking the vehicles transporting minerals in the year 2024,” he said, adding that this action aims to prevent the illegal export of minerals and the loss of revenue to the state government.

He further informed that during the corresponding year 2023 upto 21 April, 2099 challans for illegal mining were issued by the police and out of which the police compounded 1679 challans and collected a fine of Rs 1,23,94,170 from the violators.

The remaining 420 challans were sent to the courts and 12 cases of illegal mining were also registered, he said, adding that during this period police have seized 94 vehicles involved in illegal mining.

“The Police Department is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring conservation of the natural resources of the state. We also aim to protect the environment, protect legitimate businesses and maintain the integrity of mining regulations in the state,” said the police official, adding that police will continue to take strict action against any individual or group found involved in illegal mining activities.

The police department has urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities related to illegal mining operations.

Cooperation between the state police and the public is vital in combating such illegal practices and preserving our environment for future generations, he added.