Why AIADMK left BJP-led NDA, workers call it ‘happiest moment’

A state and the people known for hero worship, where Annadurai to Rajinikanth to MG Ramachandran hero worship is central to politics, films, and even sport, so is true of the cadres of a political party.

Just months before the general election, Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK severed connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There was a disagreement over remarks made by the BJP’s state chief, K Annamalai. The BJP politician was charged by the AIADMK with intentionally defaming its current and former leaders.

The decision to dissolve the coalition comes days after senior AIADMK leaders met with BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi and briefed him on the current state of affairs in the state as a result of the aggressive political tactics used by the saffron party’s Tamil Nadu chairman K Annamalai.

K Annamalai, the leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP, claimed that Annadurai had criticized the Hindu faith in Madurai in the 1950s while speaking at an event, and that independence fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar had vehemently disagreed with Annamalai.

He had also spoken against late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa and incumbent chief Palaniswami. The BJP has been critical of AIADMK’s policies and “belittled” the August 20, 2023 Madurai conference of the party.

When Annamalai made a statement about Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, they demanded an apology from him or his replacement.

“The AIADMK will fight the 2024 election with its allies,” KP Munusamy, the AIADMK’s deputy general secretaryMunusamy said.

AIAMK spokesperson Sasirekha said, “… based on members’ opinion we are taking this resolution. This is the happiest moment (for us). We are very happy to face the upcoming elections (on our own), whether Parliamentary or Assembly.”

Party workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate. Venu, one of those celebrating, told a TV news channel, ” This is a great decision. Our workers welcome this.” G Venkatesh said, “We didn’t get minorities votes because of BJP alliance. Now we will win all 39 seats (in next year’s Lok Sabha election).”

The South Indian party held tight to its demand that Annamalai either apologize for remarks he made about the late former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, or be replaced with a “non-controversial leader” at a meeting in Delhi on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to mend strained relations. AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran received guidance from Annadurai.

Discussions at that meeting were described as “cordial” by a senior AIADMK official, while M Chakravarthy of the BJP painted a different image in his remarks. “…leadership does not relish idea of shifting Annamalai as he has been (instrumental in) reviving the party (in Tamil Nadu)…. He only made a remark alluding to Annadurai during Sanatan Dharma row.”