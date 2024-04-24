2024 Lok Sabha polls defining moment of Indian democracy: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said the 2024 Lok Sabha election could be a defining moment in Indian democracy.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Karimganj in Assam, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic values amidst current political challenges.

Reflecting on the legacy of his late former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi,

Advertisement

Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting from Jorhat constituency, praised his father’s principled governance approach which prioritized public service over personal gain.

He portrayed his father as a true statesman who steered clear of corruption.

Directing criticism towards parties aligned with the BJP, particularly the AIUDF, Gaurav Gogoi urged voters to reject divisive agendas and to use their votes wisely. He questioned the BJP’s developmental claims and raised concerns about the impact of the delimitation process on political representation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s performance and unfulfilled promises, Gogoi pledged support for Hafiz Rashid Choudhary, the Congress candidate for Karimganj. The upcoming election in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Assam, is poised for a three-way contest.

The constituency near Indo-Bangladesh border, previously reserved for Scheduled Castes since 1971, has been made general in 2024, altering the political dynamics significantly in an area dominated by minority populations.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Kripanath Mallah, while Congress has nominated the renowned state lawyer Hafiz Rashid Choudhry, and the AIUDF has put forward Saibul Islam Choudhry as their candidate.

In the previous 2019 election, Kripanath Mallah, a member of the SC community, secured victory with a margin of 38,389 votes, defeating his closest rival Radheshyam Biswas of the AIUDF.

Biswas has since moved to the Trinamool Congress and is contesting as the party’s candidate in the neighbouring Silchar constituency.