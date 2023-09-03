Questioning the rationale behind the Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ concept, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked what the common man will get from this concept.

“What is important for the country? One Nation, One Election Or One Nation, One Education (good education for everyone whether rich or poor). One Nation, One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all). What will the common man get from One Nation, One Election,” Kejriwal posted on X in Hindi.

The Union Government has formed an eight-member committee on Saturday to examine the ‘One Nation, One Election’ with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its members.