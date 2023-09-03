Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over forming ‘one nation, one election’ panel
According to the Centre, the high-level committee shall start functioning immediately and make recommendations at the earliest.
“What is important for the country? One Nation, One Election Or One Nation, One Education (good education for everyone whether rich or poor). One Nation, One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all). What will the common man get from One Nation, One Election,” Kejriwal posted on X in Hindi.
The Union Government has formed an eight-member committee on Saturday to examine the ‘One Nation, One Election’ with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its members.
Simultaneous elections for the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha were held till 1967. However, in 1968 and 1969 some legislative assemblies were dissolved prematurely followed by the dissolution of the Lok Sabha in 1970. This forced a change in electoral schedules for the states and the country.
