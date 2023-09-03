# India

What will common man get from One Nation One Election, asks Kejriwal

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 3, 2023 8:15 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal [File Photo]

Questioning the rationale behind the Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ concept, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked what the common man will get from this concept.

“What is important for the country? One Nation, One Election Or One Nation, One Education (good education for everyone whether rich or poor). One Nation, One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all). What will the common man get from One Nation, One Election,” Kejriwal posted on X in Hindi.

The Union Government has formed an eight-member committee on Saturday to examine the ‘One Nation, One Election’ with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its members.

Earlier, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that BJP was doing it to divert the attention from Hindenburg report 2.0. “I am very convinced that this is just a debate to deflect from the real issue of Hindenburg report 2.0. The Central Govt is scared of growing popularity and footprints of INDIA alliance and may push for early elections,” Bhardwaj had said.

Simultaneous elections for the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha were held till 1967. However, in 1968 and 1969 some legislative assemblies were dissolved prematurely followed by the dissolution of the Lok Sabha in 1970. This forced a change in electoral schedules for the states and the country.

