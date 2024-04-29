Kejriwal, Bharadwaj must resign immediately: Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi unit BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said that it is a black day in Delhi’s history, with the High Court’s observation in the absence of the Chief Minister.

Sachdeva said that the High Court, which is hearing the cases related to irregularities in Delhi Municipal Corporation schools, has reprimanded the Delhi government and the MCD for second time in three days, and also criticized CM and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj for the conduct regarding the issues in the municipal schools.

Sachdeva said that the High Court bench has said that the position of Chief Minister in a busy capital like Delhi is not just a ceremonial position, it is a position where the office holder has to be available 24×7.

The BJP leader further said that the observations of the Court demand that in national and public interest that no person holding the position of Chief Minister should remain absent for a long time or indefinitely.

As per Sachdeva, it is a message that the CM should resign, keeping in view the important thing, that is public interest.

Sachdeva claimed that it was now clear that due to the stubbornness of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, the development and maintenance work of the Delhi Municipal Corporation has come to a standstill, so either conduct elections for the standing committee of the MCD or be prepared to face people’s wrath, the Delhi BJP president added.

Sachdeva further said that after today’s observations by the Delhi High Court, Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj have no moral right to remain in office.