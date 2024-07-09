War not a solution to Ukraine crisis, Modi tells Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday firmly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that war is not a solution to the Ukraine crisis and said India is prepared to do what it takes to bring the ongoing conflict to an end.

”There is no solution on the battlefield. We have to resolve the issue through diplomacy and dialogue for the sake of a bright future for the next generation. Bombs, missiles and guns cannot resolve the crisis,” he told the Russian leader at the start of the delegation-level talks at the Kremlin as part of the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow.

“Whether it be war, conflicts, or terror attacks, everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching and that pain is immense,” the PM said as President Putin heard him with rapt attention in the presence of senior ministers and officials of the two countries.

Advertisement

To this, Mr Putin said, ”I appreciate the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, including your efforts to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means.”

The PM said he wants to assure both President Putin and the global community that India is in favour of peace and is ready to contribute to it.

He said he had an open conversation with Putin on the issue and the latter’s views have given him a sense of optimism. “I am happy that we could discuss the war in Ukraine with an open mind, and we listened to each other’s thoughts on the war with great respect,” he said.

Mr Modi also lauded the India-Russia fuel agreement, saying it had helped bring stability to the global market.

Mr Putin, speaking before Mr Modi, said their two countries enjoy a special strategic partnership and thanked him for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war.

Calling Mr Modi his ”dear friend”, Mr Putin praised the leadership of the Indian leader, saying, “You have dedicated your entire life to serving the Indian people, and people feel it.” To this, the PM replied, “You are right, I have only one goal – my country, the people of India.”

The Russian President congratulated Mr Modi on his reelection for a third consecutive term and said ”it was not by chance, but was the result of your work as the head of the government over many years.”

Mr Putin said, ”You know how to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people”, adding that the size of India’s economy and the fact that it is now the world’s most populous country means that people’s family-planning horizons are expanding. “And this means that they feel confident, stable, which is very important.”

Last night at their informal talks, the Russian President accepted Mr Modi’s request to discharge those Indian nationals who are working for the Russian Army against their will and facilitate their return to India.