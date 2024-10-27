Self-reliance has not only become India’s policy, it has become a passion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said self-reliance has not only become India’s policy, it has become a passion and pointed out that the world was amazed to see the success story of the nation which was doing wonders in every field.

In the 115th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi said, “Self-reliance has not only become our policy, it has become our passion. It was not very long ago, just 10 years ago, when someone said that some complex technology was being developed in India, many people would not believe it and many would ridicule it. But today the same people are amazed to see the success of the country. India, which is becoming self-reliant, is doing wonders in every field.”

He said youths were creating original Indian content which was a reflection of India’s culture which was being watched worldwide.

”The animation sector has today taken the form of an industry that is giving strength to other industries. Virtual Reality tourism today is getting famous… On October 28, World Animation Day will be celebrated. We must resolve to make India a global animation powerhouse”.

PM Modi noted that now the Self-reliant India campaign was becoming a mass movement.

”This month we inaugurated Asia’s largest imaging telescope ‘MACE’ in Hanle, Ladakh. It is located at an altitude of 4300 meters… In a place where the cold is less than -30 degrees, where there is even a lack of oxygen, our scientists and local industry have done what no other country in Asia has done. The Hanley telescope may be looking at a distant world, but it is also showing us the power of self-reliant India.”

PM Modi said India’s animated characters and films are being liked all over the world due to their content and creativity.

“… Like Chhota Bheem, our other animated series Krishna, Motu-Patlu, Bal Hanuman also have fans all over the world. India’s animated characters and films are being liked all over the world due to their content and creativity… India is on the way to bringing a revolution in the field of animation. India’s gaming space is also growing rapidly. Indian games are also becoming famous all over the world,” he stated.

India has faced some challenges in every era, Modi said and talked about two such great heroes who had courage and foresight.

He said, ”The country has decided to celebrate their 150th birth anniversary. Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary year will begin from October 31. After this, Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary year will begin from November 15. Both these great men had different challenges but their vision was the same, ‘Unity of the country’…”