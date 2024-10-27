PM salutes indomitable spirit of Infantry ranks & veterans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry on the occasion of Infantry Day.

In a social media post on X, he said, “On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian.”

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, ”Greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Infantry on Infantry Day. Infantry plays a pivotal role in protecting our country. Their courage, valour and sacrifice continue to inspire everyone. India is proud of its brave infantry personnel.”

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan extended warm greetings to all serving Infantrymen, Veterans & their Families. ”We Always Remember & Never Forget the indomitable courage & valour of #Bravehearts who laid down their lives in #ServingTheNation,” he said.

Gen Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi laid wreaths at the National War Memorial here to mark the occasion.