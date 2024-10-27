Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi stresses on importance of self-reliance, addresses issue of ‘digital arrest’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said self-reliance has not only become India’s policy, it has become a passion and pointed out that the world was amazed to see the success story of the nation which was doing wonders in every field.

In the 115th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi said, “Self-reliance has not only become our policy, it has become our passion. It was not very long ago, just 10 years ago, when someone said that some complex technology was being developed in India, many people would not believe it and many would ridicule it. But today the same people are amazed to see the success of the country. India, which is becoming self-reliant, is doing wonders in every field.”

“Just think, India, which used to import mobile phones once upon a time, is the world’s second largest manufacturer today. India, which once was the biggest buyer of Defence Equipment in the world, is now also exporting to 85 countries. Today, in Space Technology, India has become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. And one thing I like the most is that this campaign of self-reliance is no longer just a government campaign now; the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is becoming a people’s campaign – we are achieving success in every field,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertisement

“In this festive season, we strengthen this campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We do our shopping with the mantra of Vocal for Local. This is the new India where the Impossible is just a challenge… where Make in India has now turned into Make for the world, where every citizen is an innovator, where every challenge is an opportunity. We not only have to make India self-reliant, but also strengthen our country as a Global Powerhouse of innovation,” he said.

Modi also talked about “digital arrest” in today’s episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“I will reiterate that there is no system like digital arrest in the law, this is just a fraud, deceit, it is a lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of society. To deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest, all the investigative agencies are working together with the state governments,” Modi said.

He said for synchronisation among these agencies, a National Cyber Co-ordination Centre has been set up.

“Thousands of such fraudulent video calling IDs have been blocked by the agencies. Lakhs of SIM cards, mobile phones and bank accounts have also been blocked. Agencies are doing their job, but for protection from scams in the name of digital arrest, it is very important that everyone is aware, every citizen is aware. Those who are victims of this kind of cyber fraud should let as many people as possible know about it. You can use #SafeDigitalIndia for awareness,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also urged schools and colleges to involve students in the campaign against cyber scams. “We can fight this challenge only with the collective efforts of society,” the Prime Minister said.

In his address, the Prime Minister said youths were creating original Indian content which was a reflection of India’s culture which was being watched worldwide.

”The animation sector has today taken the form of an industry that is giving strength to other industries. Virtual Reality tourism today is getting famous… On October 28, World Animation Day will be celebrated. We must resolve to make India a global animation powerhouse”.

PM Modi noted that now the Self-reliant India campaign was becoming a mass movement.

”This month we inaugurated Asia’s largest imaging telescope ‘MACE’ in Hanle, Ladakh. It is located at an altitude of 4300 meters… In a place where the cold is less than -30 degrees, where there is even a lack of oxygen, our scientists and local industry have done what no other country in Asia has done. The Hanley telescope may be looking at a distant world, but it is also showing us the power of self-reliant India.”

PM Modi said India’s animated characters and films are being liked all over the world due to their content and creativity.

“… Like Chhota Bheem, our other animated series Krishna, Motu-Patlu, Bal Hanuman also have fans all over the world. India’s animated characters and films are being liked all over the world due to their content and creativity… India is on the way to bringing a revolution in the field of animation. India’s gaming space is also growing rapidly. Indian games are also becoming famous all over the world,” he stated.

India has faced some challenges in every era, Modi said and talked about two such great heroes who had courage and foresight.

He said, ”The country has decided to celebrate their 150th birth anniversary. Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary year will begin from October 31. After this, Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary year will begin from November 15. Both these great men had different challenges but their vision was the same, ‘Unity of the country’…”