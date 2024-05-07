Vote to save Constitution, protect democracy: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the people to exercise their franchise to “save the Constitution and protect democracy”, as the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections gets underway.

In a post on X, the Congress chief wrote, “Vote to save Constitution, vote to protect democracy. 11 Crore people in 93 constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their Constitutional rights or witness our great nation veer towards dictatorship.”

He urged people to choose democracy, so that “the institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power”.

“We are right in the middle of the battle.

A correct decision now, can create an India where Nyay i.e. justice is supreme.

When you press that button on the EVM, keep in mind that you are deciding not just your future, but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians,” the Congress chief said.

He also extended his warm welcome to the first time voters, and called them “flag bearers of change”.

“Remember, the sound of the voting button shall strengthen the Constitution.

Come out in large numbers and vote. Choose wisely.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also called upon voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes.

“Remember this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect the democracy and Constitution of the country,” he wrote on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X, “This election is to save the country’s democracy and Constitution. Your every vote is important. Vote for your and your children’s future.”

The voting for third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 States/Union Territories began at 7 am across 1.85 lakh polling stations.