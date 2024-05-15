After fourth phase voting, Congress confident of INDIA bloc forming govt: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said the people of the country have decided to let go of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Kharge said,”In four phases of elections that have been completed, INDI Alliance is in a strong position and people have decided to let go of PM Modi. I can say with full confidence that on June 4, the INDI Alliance will form the government. This election is an important one to save democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief said that the Opposition’s INDIA alliance is fighting this battle against unemployment and inflation.

“On one side, there are parties fighting for the poor. On the other side, there are people standing in favour of the rich. Our fight is on behalf of the poor, who do not get food and do not get jobs. Our alliance is fighting this battle against unemployment and inflation spreading in the country,” he said.

Kharge also announced that a 10 kg free ration (monthly provision) will be distributed to the poor once the INDI Alliance government is formed.

“They are giving a 5 kg free ration. We will double it and give 10 kg when the alliance government is formed,” he said while tapping the table.

Kharge and Yadav were also accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal during the presser.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 is being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Four phases of voting have already been completed and both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA alliance are claiming victory.

While the BJP has said that the NDA will win more than 400 seats, the Congress-led INDIA alliance has also claimed a comfortable majority.