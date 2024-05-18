51 booths critical

The East Burdwan district election authorities have declared 51 booths of Khandaghosh block as critical today.

Khandaghosh Assembly constituency and parts of Galsi Assembly constituency fall under the Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled on 25 May. The Khandaghosh segment accommodates 271 booths. The police have made 121 preventive arrests from Khandaghosh alone in apprehension so far.

Out of the 51 booths, 30 have been identified as super critical, where unscrupulous elements may take chances to disturb polling, the officials said. Such booths mostly fall under the Galsi segment villages like Tentulmuri, Satinandi, Adrahati, Irkona, besides Narayanpur and Keundia in Khandaghosh. District Returning Officer, East Burdwan, K Radhika Aiyar said, “2.50 lakh voters from our district will exercise their voting rights for Bankura’s Bishnupur constituency, of whom 1.23 lakh are female voters.”

