“Prime Minister Modi and I have a very good political relationship. He is a wise leader. India has made a lot of progress under his leadership, which is in line with our mutual interest in working on this agenda,” Putin said in a statement. Putin’s praise for India’s leadership follows the G20 summit in India, which adopted the “New Delhi Declaration”, which Moscow described as a “milestone”. The declaration focused on peace in the Ukraine conflict without assigning blame to Russia, in contrast to the previous one, the “Bali Declaration”.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin praised India, hailing the G20 Summit as a “personal triumph” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin also praised India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council as a sign of “growing strength” on the global stage. “India is a country with great potential,” Putin said, noting the country’s large population, projected GDP growth rate of more than 7 percent, and increasing high-tech exports.

As far as the G20 is concerned, there is no question that it was a success for the Indian presidency, and for Prime Minister Modi personally. The Indian leaders were able to strike a… balance, even in the statement,” Putin said at the event in Sochi.