Villagers boycott voting at two polling booths in MP over unfulfilled demands

No votes were cast at two polling booths in Chhindwara and Morena districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as angry villagers boycotted the exercise over non-fulfillment of their long-standing demands.

At the polling booth at Shahpura village under the Chaurai constituency of Chhindwara district, no villager reached the polling booth despite repeated requests from polling officials.

There are 1,062 registered voters at the booth, including 548 men and 514 women. The Chhindwara district is the bastion of state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

The villagers were said to be unhappy because the Congress did not give the ticket to Neeraj Banti Patel from Chaurai for the state elections. Consequently, Patel had revolted against the Congress after which the party expelled him on charges of indiscipline.

Similarly, the villagers of Mehtoli boycotted voting at the booth set up at Badapura in the Morena district.

The irate villagers said they have been demanding a primary school in the village for the past 15 years but till now their demand has been overlooked. They added that more than 300 children of the village have to go more than a kilometer away to another village to attend school. The number of voters registered at the booth is 750.