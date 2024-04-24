PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhopal

Thousands of enthusiastic people greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh, as he conducted a mega roadshow on Wednesday evening.

The PM’s road show began at 7.40 pm from the Airtel traffic triangle near the Governor House in Malviya Nagar. It traversed a distance of 1.2 kilometres through Roshanpura Square, Apex Bank and concluded near Nanke petrol pump in New Market after about half an hour.

Clad in a white kurta and saffron waistcoat with a lotus symbol pinned on it, PM Modi wore a BJP scarf around his neck. He greeted the people from an open jeep that was decorated with flowers. The PM waved the BJP symbol of lotus held in his hand.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Alok Sharma accompanied the PM on the open jeep.

Advertisement

Throughout the roadshow, people chanted slogans like, ‘Jai Jai Shree Ram’, ‘abki baar 400 paar’, ‘jab tak suraj chand rahega, Modi tera naam rahega’, ‘Modi zindabad’, ‘phir ek baar, Modi sarkaar’, ‘Modi, Modi’ and many more in support of the PM and the BJP.

Around 200 small stages were built outside the security corridor throughout the route. According to BJP leaders involved in the arrangements, about two quintal flowers and petals were used for decorating the route of the show.

Tribal artists greeted the roadshow all along the way by performing dances. People showered petals on the vehicle taking the PM through the roadshow.

The SPG and police set up a double layer security cordon throughout the route of the roadshow. More than 25 IPS officers and 2000 jawans of MP Police were deployed for ensuring security.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has been a BJP stronghold. The party has been winning the seat continuously since 1989.

The voting in Bhopal would be held on 7 May.