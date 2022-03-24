Vaishnodevi shrine board opens pilgrim centric facilities

Days before beginning of Navratras, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Ramesh Kumar on Thursday inaugurated pilgrim-centric infrastructural facilities at prestigious transit accommodation of Niharika complex of the Shrine Board in the Katra town that is the base camp of the uphill pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi.

Out of total 90 rooms at Niharika Complex, 44 Deluxe rooms were re-dedicated to pilgrims after complete renovation and refurbishments in a short spell of six months whereas the remaining rooms in the Niharika Complex were earlier renovated.

Besides, facility of fine dining is also dedicated to the pilgrims named after the Goddess “Siddhidatri” the incarnation of Mother Durga, worshipped on the 9th day of Navratri, the Goddess of accomplishment.

“This dining facility of Shrine Board in Niharika Complex for the pilgrims is an added service for the visiting pilgrims stays in the periphery and those who

visit the complex for availing various facilities rendered by the Shrine Board” said the Chief Executive Officer.

In the restaurant, the buffet has a variety of North-Indian, South-Indian, Continental, specialties, snacks and desserts to address the taste of all kinds of pilgrims visiting the holy Shrine.

Niharika Complex is an important halting place and a common facility centre which includes enquiry & reservation section, current helicopter booking counter, accommodation in shape of dormitory beds, double and four bedded rooms, food and beverage facilities at Annapoorna Bhojanalya besides now an added facility of Buffet outlet for the in-house guest of Niharika.

The pilgrims present on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the Shrine Board for establishing this facility at Niharika.

Among those present on the occasion were Navneet Singh, Additional CEO, SMVDSB; Amit Bhasin, SP, Katra; Dr. Sunil Sharma and Dr. Jagdish Chander Mehra, Jt. CEOs; Vishavjeet Singh and Chander Parkash, Dy. CEOs; Mahesh Sharma, CAO and other officers and staff of the Shrine Board.