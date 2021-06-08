The cash counting hall of the Vaishnodevi Shrine was on Tuesday gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the afternoon.

It is learnt that the fire started due to short circuit in an air conditioner. The entire hall near the natural cave was reduced to ruins. The cash offered by the pilgrims to the deity is counted in the hall.

The counting hall is located just near the reception of the cave shrine.

Firemen rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the massive fire. No casualty has been reported so far. Further details were awaited.

Pilgrimage to Vaishnodevi was suspended during the lockdown but it has now reportedly started picking up particularly on weekends.