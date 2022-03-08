Nadda seeks blessings of Vaishnodevi ahead of vote counting in 5 states

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday sought blessings of Vaishnodevi ahead of counting votes in five states that went to assembly polls.

Nadda, accompanied by union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, arrived here at a rousing reception outside the airport and also at Katra.

His visit to the Vaishnodevi Shrine has come three days before counting of votes in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur on 10 March.

Pilgrims at the shrine also welcomed Nadda with flowers.

This is his first visit to J&K after abrogation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories in August 2019.

Hundreds of youth BJP workers and party leaders led by J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina received him at Jammu airport.

Amid sloganeering in favour of BJP and Nadda, he stopped his vehicle outside the airport and received garlands, flowers and bouquets from the enthusiastic party workers.

Nadda later left for Katra by road for his onward flight to the cave shrine.

On his return from the shrine, Nadda at Katra discussed with party leaders the strategy to strengthen BJP in J&K ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls.