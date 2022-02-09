Stampede: Officers removed from Vaishnodevi Shrine Board

In a reshuffle of officers in the Vaishnodevi Shrine Board, an IFS officer Navneet Singh was on Tuesday appointed an additional chief executive officer of the board.

These transfers have been ordered following the stampede at the shrine on 1 January when 12 pilgrims were killed and 15 injured.

The government has so far not made a public report of the committee that was constituted to probe the cause of the stampede and submit its findings within a week after the incident.

Naresh Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate of the Bhavan outside which the stampede occurred, has also been shifted and appointed joint director of information. Sudhir Bali, assistant commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been appointed as SDM at the Bhavan.

Chander Prakash, deputy director of information, has been sent to the shrine board as deputy chief executive officer in place of Deepak Dubey who has been transferred to the information department.