Uttarakhand to reach out to investors in five global destinations

The Pushkar Singh Dhami Government will reach out to prospective investors from global destinations, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Taiwan, to meet its Rs 2.5 lakh crore target of MoUs for Uttarakhand at the Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in December. The state government claimed that it had received Rs 7,600 crore investment offers at the curtain raiser function in Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing the first interactive session with corporate representatives at the CII-organised curtain raiser event in Delhi, Dhami informed that his government would hold a series of roadshows between September 25 and October 20 in London, Singapore, Dubai and Abu Dhabi to woo investors for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit.

According to Dhami, the first international roadshow will be held in London from September 25 to 28, 2023. This will be followed by roadshows in Singapore and Taiwan in the first week of October. The roadshows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be held between October 16 and 20.

Besides the roadshows abroad, the state government plans to organise seven roadshows in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Speaking to The Statesman, Dhami said, “The response from the corporate world is quite encouraging. We have already recieved Rs 7,600 crore worth MoUs from ITC Hotels, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited and e-kuber. While an ITC offer of Rs 5,000 investment MoUs will be signed soon, Rs 2,600 crore investment pacts from Mahindra Holidays and e-Kuber have been done. The MoUs of this scale in the first interactive event is very encouraging.”

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited will set up 45 resorts at different places in Uttarakhand with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. This is the largest investment by Mahindra Holidays in anywhere in India, informed Dhami.

The Dhami Government’s key focus areas to attract investments will be tourism, MSME, startups, education, health and wellness, logistics, horticulture and other environment-friendly sectors for setting up private industrial establishments.

Dhami stressed that his government was determined to make Uttarakhand the fastest-growing economy in the country. A Strong Uttarakhand Mission was launched to double the SGDP of the state in the next five years. Uttarakhand Investors Summit is part of this larger plan.

Announcing his government’s plan to repeal 1,200 redundant laws that hinder investment in the Himalayan state, the chief minister informed that about 500 of such Acts are being repealed through a single repeal Act. A land bank of about 6,000 acres is created in the state for setting up industries in various sectors, he added.

He said there had been a continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state of Uttarakhand.