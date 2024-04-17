Initiative to detect active TB cases in UP and Uttarakhand

An initiative has been taken for the detection of active tuberculosis cases in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in line with the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

At the initial stage, programmes will be conducted to detect active cases in one district of Uttarakhand and of Uttar Pradesh each under the initiative undertaken by the Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases (IHLD) in collaboration with Krafton India.

Dr. Rahul Chandola, founder-chairman of the Institute of Heart Lung Diseases Research Centre, expressed his institute’s unwavering commitment to the national TB elimination programme.

“Through this partnership, the IHLD endeavours to screen approximately 1 lakh individuals over the next 12 months. Moreover, the aim is to increase TB detection by 10-15 per cent in the target districts currently not accounted for in the existing system, significantly bolstering efforts towards disease surveillance and management,” Dr Chandola said.

He further said that innovative approaches are integral to the success of ‘TB Mukt Bharat’.

Dr Chandola highlighted the utilisation of AI-supported X-ray machines for initial screening, enabling swift and accurate identification of potential TB cases, thereby enabling a huge chunk of the population infected with tuberculosis to be identified.

“This technological intervention not only streamlines the screening process but also enhances the effectiveness of early detection, a crucial aspect in combating the spread of tuberculosis,” he said.

Speaking about the initiative, Sean Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton India, emphasised the severity of tuberculosis as a global health concern, with India being among the countries affected. “With approximately 3.2 lakh lives lost to this disease in 2023 alone India’s commitment to eradication of TB by 2025 stands as a beacon of hope. Krafton India aims to play an instrumental role in achieving this ambitious target, aligning with national and global health objectives,” he added.