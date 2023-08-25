Uttarakhand Cabinet gives nod to Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule

On Thursday Uttarakhand cabinet authorized Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule 2023 under which compensation for the victims of wild animal invasions will be fast-tracked, said authorities.

Under this rule, peple who are suffer from insignificant injury from an animal attack will get Rs 15,000 and those who suffer from serious injury, will be compensated with Rs 1 lakh.

And those who die in an animal attack, their family members will get Rs 6 lakh, said authorities.

The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also decided to provide a 50% discount on state transport buses for all the students who travel for writing competitive examinations.