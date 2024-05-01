Locket blames TMC for misguiding people

The Hooghly BJP candidate today filed her nomination papers at DM office in Chinsurah, she was accompanied by Uttarakhand chief minister, on the occasion were present Bengal BJP spokesperson and RS MP Samik Bhattacharya, Avijit Ganguly and other senior BJP leadership.

The Serampore CPM candidate Dipsita Dhar, Hooghly CPM candidate Monodeep Ghosh and Arambagh CPM candidate Biplab Moitra also filed their nomination papers.

The BJP Hooghly LS candidate Locket Chatterjee said the TMC is well aware of the nature and features of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act ) and is deliberately misleading the common people, trying to create panic just for vote-bank politics. The CAA does not take away the citizenship of anyone residing in our country, nor will anyone be sent to detention camp. On the contrary, CAA is to provide citizenship, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, to those still not legally enlisted.

The CAA has been implemented in Uttarakhand. People are happy over it and the BJP is going to win all the Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand.

Locket added that women are not safe and secure in the state. Atrocities on the women are alarmingly on the rise, the Sandeshkhali incident has opened the eyes of the women in the state. They are now more concerned about their safety and security rather than the Lakshmir Bhandar. Women are spontaneously coming with the BJP.

Avijit Ganguly on the occasion remarked that investigation is on corruption issues and soon some names may surface from Hooghly district over their involvement in corruption.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said, people of Bengal are frustrated and are desperate for change and the BJP may even bag 35 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Hooghly CPM candidate Monodeep Ghosh said the people are aware of the fact that they are not safe in the hands of TMC and BJP, hence this time votes will be cast in favour of the Left candidates.

The Serampore candidate Dipsita Dhar said, Kalyan Banerjee is well-known for his big dialogues. In his last three terms he has done nothing for the welfare of the people. Mr Banerjee is now under so much of stress that he doesn’t want his party’s MLA involvement in his election campaigns.