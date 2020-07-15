Three people including a pregnant woman were killed and many others are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, early on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Director General (DG), National Disaster Response Force, Satya Narayan Pradhan said that three people were rescued from under the wreckage.

He tweeted, “TEAM NDRF INDIA from RRC D’Dun rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun (UKD) & did search & rescue ops with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive. 3 dead bodies retrieved. Ops on”

The State Disaster Response Force and the NDRF teams are present at the site and the rescue and relief operation is underway.

The injured have been shifted to nearby local hospital.

Further details are awaited.