Father son duo drown in pond

Bodies of the father and son duo was recovered by NDRF personnel from a local pond in Krishnanagar area in Hooghly during a search operation carried out for both the missing son and father on last Tuesday evening.

Locals said that they noticed Govinda Nag and his son, Gourav, stepping into the local pond with the father giving swimming lessons to his son. The family members were worried when the duo didn’t return home. Suspecting something worse, family members and locals informed the disaster management team. During the search operation bodies were recovered from the depth of the pond and sent for post-mortem.

Eyewitnesses said that Govinda Nag, a cook, was in an intoxicated state when he took his son for a swimming lesson to the nearby pond.

