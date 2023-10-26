Uttar Pradesh: Double-murder accused, brother held after exchange of fire in Etawah

A man wanted for a double murder was shot at and his brother, a co-accused in the case, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The double-murder accused received a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital for treatment by the police.

Police said he was charged with the murder of a woman and her son a few days ago, adding he plotted the double-homicide along with the other arrested accused.

SSP, Etawah Sanjay Kumar said, “A Bharthana Police team was involved in a brief exchange of fire during which a person, accused of killing a mother and her son, received a gunshot wound. We had received information about the arrival of two people on a blue bike from Umarsenda to Turiyapul. As the police team chased the bikers, the miscreants opened fire. The police vehicle and bulletproof jackets of the policemen were hit by bullets. In retaliatory firing, the double-murder accused, Satyaveer, was shot in the leg and his brother Ashu was arrested by the police.”

The SSP added that the mother and son were murdered a few days ago in Bharthana area and a case in connection with the incident was registered under IPC Section 302.

“Four people were named in connection with the double-homicide. We received information today that those involved in the incident were spotted coming from Aum Seva Suraiya bridge on a blue- coloured motorbike. Satyaveer was shot in the back and has been admitted to Jal Hospital. Police recovered 5 live cartridges, 4 shells, pistol and the bike from the accused persons,” he added.

The accused would be produced before a court on Thursday, police said.