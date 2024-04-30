130 candidates in fray for 4th phase of LS polls in UP

Altogether 130 candidates are in the fray for the fourth phase of polls in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where polling is scheduled to be held on May 13.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Tuesday that 220 nomination papers were filed in the fourth phase. During the scrutiny on April 26, nomination papers of 138 candidates were found valid while that of 82 candidates were rejected.

On April 29, the day for the withdrawal of nominations, 130 candidates were in the fray after eight candidates withdrew their names.

The CEO said there are 10 candidates in the fray for Shahjahanpur (SC) Lok Sabha seat followed by, 11 candidates in Lakhimpur Kheri, 12 in Dhaurahra, 8 candidates in the Sitapur , 12 candidates in Hardoi (SC), 9 candidates in Mishrik (SC), 9 candidates in Unnao, 8 candidates in Farrukhabad,7 candidates in Etawah (SC), 15 candidates in Kannauj,11 candidates in Kanpur, 9 candidates in Akbarpur and 10 candidates in Bahraich (SC).

There are 10 candidates in the fray for Dadraul Assembly bypolls.